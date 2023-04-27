FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 125.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 2.4% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $220,637,000 after buying an additional 73,480 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $451.53. 406,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,468. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $464.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

