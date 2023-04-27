FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $861,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Comcast by 17.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 29.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,442,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,768,176. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $44.66.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

