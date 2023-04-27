FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 104 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Target were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after acquiring an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.50. 500,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.28 and its 200 day moving average is $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

