FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 500 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 34.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.02. 369,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,789. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

