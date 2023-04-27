Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Insider Activity

Fastenal Trading Up 1.8 %

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.41. 1,497,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,690. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Recommended Stories

