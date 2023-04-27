Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Critical Analysis

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fate Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fate Therapeutics 2 15 5 0 2.14 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Profitability

Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.44, suggesting a potential upside of 233.98%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 553.06%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fate Therapeutics -292.55% -50.86% -36.11% Poseida Therapeutics -49.05% -44.65% -21.59%

Volatility & Risk

Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fate Therapeutics and Poseida Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fate Therapeutics $96.30 million 5.94 -$281.72 million ($2.91) -2.00 Poseida Therapeutics $130.49 million 1.62 -$64.00 million ($1.09) -2.25

Poseida Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Fate Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Fate Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

