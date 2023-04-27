FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,631 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FedEx were worth $36,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,580 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $244,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FedEx Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $222.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

