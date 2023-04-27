Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

EEM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 3,697,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,426,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

