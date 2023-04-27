Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Buys 1,830 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $109.29.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

