Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 358,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,693,000 after acquiring an additional 308,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $224.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,269. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $238.76. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.48.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.