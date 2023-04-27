Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Reduces Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lowered its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,624 shares during the quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of SIRI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,530,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,244,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

