Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC owned about 0.33% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 81,453 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,771,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,557,000.

UCON stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

