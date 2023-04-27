Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $1,227,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 406,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 905,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 182,817 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,223,189. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $217.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.