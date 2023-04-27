Financial Architects Inc Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,438 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Blackstone by 185.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,757,216 shares valued at $1,738,001,650. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.00. 1,684,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 443.91%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

