Financial Architects Inc Buys Shares of 58,946 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $265,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,303 shares. The stock has a market cap of $791.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

