Financial Architects Inc Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

MCD stock traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.97. 1,539,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,703,773. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $295.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

