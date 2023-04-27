Financial Architects Inc Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,381,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,861,000 after buying an additional 193,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,042,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,378,000 after purchasing an additional 395,026 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,517,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,312,000 after purchasing an additional 874,131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,741,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

