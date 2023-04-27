Financial Architects Inc Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,838 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,049. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.05.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

