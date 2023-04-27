Financial Architects Inc Sells 116 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.0% of Financial Architects Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.46.

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.75. 1,590,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,519. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $190.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

