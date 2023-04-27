Financial Architects Inc Sells 12,292 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,292 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Financial Architects Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after buying an additional 10,329,312 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after buying an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4,192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,835,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,214 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,591. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $35.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

