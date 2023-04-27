Financial Architects Inc Sells 556 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 334.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 289.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,884. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $53.85.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

