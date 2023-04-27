Financial Architects Inc Sells 8,550 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,785,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,181,000 after purchasing an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,930,000 after buying an additional 872,348 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,349. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $44.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

