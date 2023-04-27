Financial Avengers Inc. Sells 969 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Avengers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.9% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $154.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $318.50. The stock has a market cap of $488.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

