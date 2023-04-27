Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,685.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 336,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 317,908 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth about $234,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 675,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,182. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 553.04% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.