Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,846 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $183,849,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $63.34. 1,516,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,258,605. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($72.44) to GBX 6,200 ($77.43) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.32) to GBX 5,380 ($67.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.