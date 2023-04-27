Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,791 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.98. 1,230,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.83.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

