Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 502 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

FNV stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $152.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,254. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.52. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $159.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

