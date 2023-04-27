Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SH. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $247,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 87.0% during the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $45,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SH traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,102,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,238,523. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $17.71.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

