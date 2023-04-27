Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

