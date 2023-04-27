Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes $2.85 Million Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 116,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000. First Trust Natural Gas ETF comprises 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCG. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 3,524.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 443,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 220,897 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 983.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 164,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 149,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,226,000.

FCG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.23. 73,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $31.07.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

