Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes $533,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $1,394,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $184.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,573,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $190.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

