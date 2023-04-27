First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 2,239 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $14,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.47. 101,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,459. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $155.91. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.79.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.