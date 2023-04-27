First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,935 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,693,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 333,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SPG traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,990. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.42.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

