First Ascent Asset Management LLC Has $45.07 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,570 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 6.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $45,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $96,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 481,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,800. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

