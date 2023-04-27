First Ascent Asset Management LLC Invests $3.01 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,817,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $852,000. Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 118,307 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 395,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.