First Ascent Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.32. The stock had a trading volume of 542,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,472. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $96.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

