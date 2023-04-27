First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on May 26th

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.14. First Community Bankshares has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $39.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David D. Brown sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $30,193.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,867.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

See Also

