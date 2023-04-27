First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

First Financial Bancorp. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FFBC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,398.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 14.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

