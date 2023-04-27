First Financial Bancorp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

First Financial Bancorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. First Financial Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $19.96 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $264.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,883.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, April 21st.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

