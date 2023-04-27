First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.44

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.44 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 249427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $303,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 9,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,146 shares of company stock valued at $770,822 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.