First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FGBIP opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.