First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of FGBIP opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.73. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
