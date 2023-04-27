First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Acquires C$23,325.00 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Anthony purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.33 per share, with a total value of C$23,325.00.

Todd Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 23rd, Todd Anthony acquired 3,483 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,232.44.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.52. 368,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,214. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$7.59 and a 12-month high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.77.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FRGet Rating) (NYSE:AG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of C$201.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, January 20th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

