First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 29.1% annually over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Shares of FNWB opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $21.79. The company has a market cap of $117.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.68.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. Research analysts forecast that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $123,492.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $123,492.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,229. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $89,797. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

