First Northwest Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FNWB)

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

First Northwest Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years. First Northwest Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,229. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines bought 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry A. Anderson sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $123,492.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,042.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $89,797 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 899,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,030,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

