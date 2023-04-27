First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Short Interest Up 400.0% in April

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

FREVS remained flat at $15.00 during trading on Thursday. 595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.85.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, construction, and holding of real estate properties for long-term investment and not for resale. It operates through the Commercial Properties and Residential Properties segments. The Commercial Properties segment contains multi-tenanted retail or office centers, a single tenanted store, as well as owns land in Rockaway and Rochelle Park, NJ.

