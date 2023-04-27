First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) shot up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.32. 22,834,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 33,897,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Maxim Group downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.79.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,124.1% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

