First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,731 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $202.00 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $221.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.92.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Argus raised their target price on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

