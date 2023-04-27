First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 314.9% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FIF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 52,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,529. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $626,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 894,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

