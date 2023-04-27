First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 314.9% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:FIF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 52,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,529. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF)
