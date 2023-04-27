First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Shares Acquired by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000.

Shares of BATS FCTR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.34. 37,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.03. The company has a market cap of $210.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

