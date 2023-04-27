First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Park National Corp OH’s 4th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,047,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,041 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 3.0% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH owned 1.18% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $67,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 327,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $18.33.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.